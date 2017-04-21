European Parliament talks LGBTI health

This coming Wednesday, 26 April, from 13:00 – 14:30 local time, the European Parliament’s “Intergroup on LGBTI Rights” (its LGBTI equalities subcommittee) will host a roundtable discussion on health inequalities experienced by LGBTI people in Europe.

Stigma, prejudice and discrimination against LGBTI people remain widespread and affect access to health services. The extensive LGBT survey conducted by the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency (in 2013) gives an indication that discrimination experienced in healthcare by LGBT people is widespread (cited by around 10% of respondents), particularly among transgender people (among whom that figure rises to 19%). Furthermore, ongoing barriers to support and services, such as continued pathologisation of LGBTI people, negatively affect LGBTI health.

At the roundtable MEPs, leading European experts, policy-makers and LGBTI human rights activists will identify what barriers and inequalities are experienced by LGBTI people, and how we can work to overcome those inequalities. How much input there will be on the “B” is not yet clear.

The meeting will take place in Brussels, and is open to the public. If you want to take part, you need to register by Tuesday 25 April by sending an email to [email protected] with your first name, last name, date of birth, passport/ID-number, nationality and place of residence.