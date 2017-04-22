Rock The Bi Vote

With a General Election a little over a month away, are you registered to vote? You need to get on the electoral roll by 22 May to have your say come polling day.

The political makeup UK government will have even more influence on LGBT equality with Brexit, as so many of the reforms we have seen in the past 20 years have come through European courts and parliamentary measures. In future we will be more dependent on attitudes in Westminster.

It’s quick and simple to get on the electoral register, using the national voter registration website, which is politically neutral, not run by any political party – click here to do it now.