It’s Eurovision!

The Eurovision Song Contest final is here – one of the few Euro-things we still seem commited to as a nation. The UK entry rests on the shoulders of Lucie Jones and love or loathe it the contest has a huge LGBT following.

Recent years have given us some sternly political voting as viewers voting in the more progressive nations of the continent show their disdain for the homophobia of the current Russian regime: the UK meanwhile usually comes so close to “nul points” that even the Brexit vote probably can’t see us do any worse.

Have fun whether you’re watching the show live in Kiev or at home on TV. And if you avoid it like the plague, maybe best to stay off twitter tonight too.

Photo: BBC/Charlie Clift