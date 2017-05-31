(B)I Can Help…

The first week of June is marked by a host of community and charitable groups across the UK as Volunteers’ Week. It’s fair to say that without volunteers there’d be no bi support services out there. From London Bi Group in 1981 to the latest hot-off-the-presses copy of BCN, from bisexual boardgaming in Leeds to the bi drop-in at Unity Centre in Swansea, just about every “bi thing” you have ever heard of is run on a shoestring by people who do it for love rather than money.

To some people, “bisexual activism” sounds hard, something for a confident few. But it’s not so difficult to get involved in bisexual volunteering:

Suppose you had ten minutes to spare to help the bi movement, not every day or every week, just now and again… what could you do?

Come out to someone

Put up a poster

Email a newspaper

Update your blog with a bi link or quick coming out / staying out anecdote

Talk to a friend

Donate to a bi organisation

Read a web forum or mailing list

Make another activist a cuppa

Make a badge

Sign a petition

Take a photo of something bi-related and tweet it or send it in (to, say, BCN! – @bicommunitynews)

Talk to people at work

Put on a bi t-shirt or badge

Request a bi-related book at your local library

Proof read something

Drop off flyers en route somewhere

Get your bi blog added to the BiBloggers blog hub

Introduce yourself to an activist and ask how you can help next time you have ten minutes to spare

OK, suppose you could spare an hour or so, perhaps every couple of months… so just a few times a year…

Donation? Bi organisations that will put your money to good use include:

Social/support organisation BiPhoria

Visibility organisation Bisexual Index

Attend something – bi group, LG group etc

Read BCN

Be visible

Update your blog with something more substantial e.g. a writeup of a BiFest (and get it added to the BiBloggers roster!)

Write a short article or a press release whether for BCN, the L/G or wider press

Engage in a discussion on a web forum

Make a few dozen badges

Other craft activity e.g. making bi-flag coloured friendship bracelet

Drop off flyers

Write to your MP or council(lor) on a bi issue

Be the out bi person at a meeting

Suppose you had a bit more time than that and could give over a day, once every few months….

Write a longer article

Attend a bifest

Go on a flyering run

Run a workshop at a group or event

Make posters, flyers or teeshirts

Go on a Pride march

Run a stall at Pride or something non-LGBT like a local international women’s week event

Work with others on making a bi banner

Ostentatiously read a bi book on a train

So you get hooked by the activism bug and decide that you can give it a day or a night once each month….

Attend or run a local bi group

Design, then print, then distribute, a new poster campaign

Do lots of the things that take ten minutes or an hour!

Be a bi rep at a non-bi organisation

Work on a chapter for a book

Maintain a bi website

Research bi history

Translate resources into another language you are fluent in

Put on a fundraising event for a bi organisation

Do a photo shoot for online / printed resources

Co-ordinate other people’s activism eg by goading them to take turns to write a column for a local gay paper

Jen

Jen blogs about her bi volunteering (and other things) here.

