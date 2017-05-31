(B)I Can Help…
The first week of June is marked by a host of community and charitable groups across the UK as Volunteers’ Week. It’s fair to say that without volunteers there’d be no bi support services out there. From London Bi Group in 1981 to the latest hot-off-the-presses copy of BCN, from bisexual boardgaming in Leeds to the bi drop-in at Unity Centre in Swansea, just about every “bi thing” you have ever heard of is run on a shoestring by people who do it for love rather than money.
To some people, “bisexual activism” sounds hard, something for a confident few. But it’s not so difficult to get involved in bisexual volunteering:
Suppose you had ten minutes to spare to help the bi movement, not every day or every week, just now and again… what could you do?
- Come out to someone
- Put up a poster
- Email a newspaper
- Update your blog with a bi link or quick coming out / staying out anecdote
- Talk to a friend
- Donate to a bi organisation
- Read a web forum or mailing list
- Make another activist a cuppa
- Make a badge
- Sign a petition
- Take a photo of something bi-related and tweet it or send it in (to, say, BCN! – @bicommunitynews)
- Talk to people at work
- Put on a bi t-shirt or badge
- Request a bi-related book at your local library
- Proof read something
- Drop off flyers en route somewhere
- Get your bi blog added to the BiBloggers blog hub
- Introduce yourself to an activist and ask how you can help next time you have ten minutes to spare
OK, suppose you could spare an hour or so, perhaps every couple of months… so just a few times a year…
Donation? Bi organisations that will put your money to good use include:
Social/support organisation BiPhoria
Visibility organisation Bisexual Index
- Attend something – bi group, LG group etc
- Read BCN
- Be visible
- Update your blog with something more substantial e.g. a writeup of a BiFest (and get it added to the BiBloggers roster!)
- Write a short article or a press release whether for BCN, the L/G or wider press
- Engage in a discussion on a web forum
- Make a few dozen badges
- Other craft activity e.g. making bi-flag coloured friendship bracelet
- Drop off flyers
- Write to your MP or council(lor) on a bi issue
- Be the out bi person at a meeting
Suppose you had a bit more time than that and could give over a day, once every few months….
- Write a longer article
- Attend a bifest
- Go on a flyering run
- Run a workshop at a group or event
- Make posters, flyers or teeshirts
- Go on a Pride march
- Run a stall at Pride or something non-LGBT like a local international women’s week event
- Work with others on making a bi banner
- Ostentatiously read a bi book on a train
So you get hooked by the activism bug and decide that you can give it a day or a night once each month….
- Attend or run a local bi group
- Design, then print, then distribute, a new poster campaign
- Do lots of the things that take ten minutes or an hour!
- Be a bi rep at a non-bi organisation
- Work on a chapter for a book
- Maintain a bi website
- Research bi history
- Translate resources into another language you are fluent in
- Put on a fundraising event for a bi organisation
- Do a photo shoot for online / printed resources
- Co-ordinate other people’s activism eg by goading them to take turns to write a column for a local gay paper
Jen
Jen blogs about her bi volunteering (and other things) here.
Other ideas welcome – use our website’s feedback form.