The bi week ahead: March 6-12

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and probably the busiest week of the month!

On Tuesday 7th there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here. Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm, organised by BiScotland.

Meanwhile in London there’s a talk on Bisexuality & Mental Health organised by the London Bi (Professional) Network. Speaker Liam Timmins is a Ph.D. student at Kings College London who studies non-traditional identities and attraction patterns, as well as issues surrounding mental health for individuals who identify as LGBT. Tickets here.

On Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

On Wednesday evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0E. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop.

Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Friday evening is Manchester‘s bi gaming night, at LGBT Foundation from 7.30pm. It’s a modern kind of gaming evening – think more Fluxx and Pandemic than Monopoly and Cluedo.

Saturday sees Brighton Bothways’ social meetup from 3pm at the Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!