The Bi Week ahead: into March

It’s a new month – well, nearly – and that always brings a fresh batch of bi meets. There are dates in the diary for bis in and around Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London – and a mix of socialising and talky spaces.

Monday in London it’s the Over 50s Bi Group at 6pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square.

Come Wednesday it’s March and that sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Thursday is the turn of Bi Cymru’s regular bi meet in Cardiff. Cardiff group’s meeting starts at 6.30pm – at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street.

Finally on Saturday it’s the regular London bi coffee meet from 3pm at Spitalfields Market. More details on their web page, here.

Coming up next week there are bi meets in Manchester, Swansea, Glasgow, Bristol, Leeds and Nottingham. Watch this space!

Never been to a bi group before? For the coffee / pub type meetups – like in Dublin and London – try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!