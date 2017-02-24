Leicester sets a Fun Date

Big Bi Fun Day is back this May. The annual family-friendly bi festival will be marking its eighth year on Saturday 13th May from 1-5pm.

It’s being held at the Friends Meeting House, 16 Queens Road, Leicester, LE2 1WP. Please make a donation if you can, to help with the costs of venue hire. Bring food to share too – it has the atmosphere of a friendly picnic rather than a formal programme of speakers or discussions.

Big Bi Fun Day offfers a chance to meet up, relax, and socialise with other bisexuals, friends and allies. Non bi friends, partners, and family members are most welcome.

Check their new website: bigbifunday.wordpress.com