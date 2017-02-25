6-month LGBT History Exhibition opens

A six-month long exhibition of LGBT history opens in Manchester this weekend with a review of the bisexual history of the city over the past thirty years among the opening events.

The People’s History Museum includes more than 100 issues of Bi Community News among its archives of LGBT materials available to researchers all year round.

Curated by members of the local LGBT+ community, the PHM exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, exploring and celebrating those who campaigned and continue to campaign for equality for LGBT+ people. The exhibition details the development of an LGBT+ movement, showing the internal and external struggles, the different party political approaches to equality, and the social and historical context of the last sixty years of activism.

We’re looking forward to seeing what’s made it into the exhibition displays, which will be running until September.

“Never Going Underground” promises to show a marked contrast with the neighbouring city of Salford, where an LGBT History Month talk at the Working Class Movement Library drew protests about biphobia and transphobia at the start of this month.