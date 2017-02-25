It’s Bi Health Month

News from across the Pond: In the USA, the Bisexual Resource Center (BRC) celebrate Bisexual Health Awareness Month (BHAM) for the fourth consecutive year with the launch of a social media campaign beginning March 1st, 2017.

BHAM aims to raise awareness of health disparities within the bisexual+ community and promote resources and action; this year, the campaign focuses on social health disparities and steps to build social support and resiliency. The campaign will run on the BRC’s Twitter @BRC_Central (using #BiHealthMonth and #BHAM17), Facebook, Tumblr, blog, and campaign website. The BRC invites individuals and organizations to participate in the campaign online and within their own communities.

Throughout the month of March, the BRC will partner with various LGBTQ+ organisations, including the BiCast, BiNetUSA, Bi Tennessee, COLAGE, GLSEN, the Movement Advancement Project, the National Coalition for LGBT Health, and the Vanderbilt Program for LGBTI Health to feature statistics, resources, and action across various spheres of social health:

March 1-3: Background information on social health

March 6-10: (Friends) Social/geographic isolation, finding bi+ community, volunteer opportunities in bi+ organizations

March 13-17: (Family) Chosen family vs. family of origin, coming out to family, resources for family of bi+ folk

March 20-24: (Partners) Mixed orientation relationships, characteristics of healthy relationships, resources for healthcare providers

March 27-30: (Community) Showcasing bi+ experiences of community relationships, resources to improve bi+ competency in schools, workplaces, healthcare settings, etc.

“Now more than ever, communities need to come together to offer support, stand up to injustice, and plan our continued efforts to survive and thrive,” said BRC Co-Presidents Heather Benjamin and Kate Estrop in a joint statement. “This year’s Bisexual Health Awareness Month, focusing on the social health of the bi+ community, will help followers do just that. It will showcase the challenges we have with finding and forming community, and lay out the steps we can take to overcome them.”

For more information, visit the BHAM campaign website: www.bihealthmonth.org.