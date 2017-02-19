Queer Retirement Village?

The city council in Manchester has announced a new retirement home project – intended to be made up of a majority of LGBT residents.

The project would be part of the city’s programme that provides housing for older people, and would be the first LGBT-majority “Extra Care” scheme in the UK.

Bi, trans, lesbian and gay peoples’ experiences as they get older are increasingly being documented and researched and there are often challenges of isolation and being pressed toward living cis and hetero lives.

Hence this project – though given this is a council with a record of championing only the first two letters in LGBT and having little grasp of the rest, it’s a little worrying that their own announcement of it declares that “There will be minimum 51% LGBT residents, heterosexual people will be welcome.” Quite a lot of trans people are heterosexual, as are a great many partners of bis.

But Bob Green, head of the LGBT charity Stonewall Housing, welcomed the announcement, saying “Stonewall Housing has been talking with our communities about the need for older LGBT housing for some time because we need and want a better choice of where we live in our later lives. It is very exciting that Manchester City Council are leading the way in delivering the dream of LGBT-affirmative ‘Extra Care’ housing and we look forward to working with them and a range of partners in making this dream a reality.”

With property prices still very high in the vicinity of the Canal Street “gay village”, we wonder where in the city it will be.