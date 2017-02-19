Your Bi Diary: 20-26 February

Each week we give you a roundup of all that’s happening in Bi Britain here on the BCN website. Here’s our look at the week ahead – with extra things going on once again thanks to LGBT History Month:

Tuesday at 6pm in Derby it’s BiDentity at the LGBT centre. It’s a talky space kind of meeting – a community centre meeting where you can share whatever you want to chat to other bi people about.

Also on Tuesday from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road.

And that night is the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse on Princess Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn.

On Wednesday in Hatfield the Uni of Hertfordshire has an LGBT History Month panel, “minority within a minority”, including Bisexual Index’s Marcus Morgan. Details and tickets here.

Thursday is the Soho social for London‘s Bi Meetup group. Chatter over the music in a bar: the O Bar from 730pm.

Saturday in Manchester sees a talk at the People’s History Museum by Jen Yockney MBE, as part of the museum’s LGBT History Month events, in collaboration with LGBT Foundation and BiPhoria.

Then on Sunday Manchester has a whole load of other talks for LGBT History Month at the People’s History Museum, with a stall in the reception area hosted by BiPhoria.

And finally there’s a bi coffee meet in Birmingham on Sunday from 1.30pm at Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson St.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee / pub type meetups – eg Tuesday’s in Manchester – try Hannah’s guide here. For the talky space meetups – e.g. Derby and Edinburgh – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!