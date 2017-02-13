2-4-6-8-Friday

Friday night sees an LGBT History Month talk in Leicester from Tom Robinson.

Tom’s best known as a Radio 6 DJ these days but in the 70s the Tom Robinson Band was scoring chart hits with songs like 2-4-6-8 Motorway and protest song Glad to be Gay.

Then in the 80s the tabloids got in a frenzy about the girlfriend of “Britain’s Number One Gay”. He found he was a lot less welcome on the main stage at Pride London for a few years, reflecting the biphobia of the gay scene – before being invited back in 1997 to play at the festival’s first Bi Tent.

He put in performances at the odd BiCon and BiFest as well.

Tickets are here for what’s sure to be a good evening’s story-telling. Probably with a little bit of guitar thrown in.