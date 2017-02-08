Evan Rachel Wood Receives the HRC Visibility Award

United States LGBT campaign group HRC (Human Rights Campaign) presented True Blood and Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood with their HRC Visibility Award at the 2017 HRC North Carolina Gala yesterday.

Receiving the award she spoke of the importance of being seen and heard and shared powerful remarks about bisexual visibility. “It was something so simple and yet so terrifying. I thought women were beautiful,” she said. “But because I was born that way I never once stopped to think that was strange or anything to fear.”

But as a teen who saw and heard homophobic hate speech, she was silenced and confused because, “I also thought that men were beautiful. And I had no way to put what I felt into words.”

The power of bisexual invisibility and erasure on her life as on so many others.

“The only thing that I knew was fear and confusion and loneliness. How can you be who you are when you don’t understand how you’re feeling?”

“Then one day I heard an actress say the word bisexual, and I thought, what the hell is that. And when I found out a lightbulb went off. The word… made me feel less crazy, less alone, gave me hope. An actress just said a word, but it made a world of difference in my life and my identity.”

Watch her speech on youtube here: