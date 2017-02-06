What Have YOU Got?

It’s LGBT History Month and here’s a tweet from Liverpool Museum celebrating a bi donation to their LGBT archives.

6 – Our newest LGBT acquisition @MuseumLiverpool a much needed boost to bi representation in collection. Thanks to @jenyockney for donating! pic.twitter.com/jqe2UXbl2U — Matthew Exley (@Mexley88) February 6, 2017

Have you got an old bi flyer for an event or leaflet for a local bi group that could boost a local library’s archives? They often have gay and lesbian materials but trans and especially bi stuff is frequently missing.

Have a rummage around and get in touch with your nearest city’s main library or museum and see if they are collecting such things.