Eurovision Winner comes out

2012’s Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen has come out as bisexual on Swedish TV.

Let’s remind ourselves of her winning performance nearly five years ago:

PinkNews reports her telling a TV interviewer that she was bi; and that “many people are so focused on sex, on sexuality. Love is so much more. I usually say ‘Love is where you find it’”

This wasn’t a big step out of the closet, though – in 2011 she told a Swedish magazine that she wasn’t limited to finding love with a man.

Congratulations Loreen, and meanwhile – if you’re thinking of making the same move she did you might want to read Getting Bi for a few pointers.