US Crisis: Leaked LGBTphobic Plans

A human rights crisis continues enveloping the United States following President Trump’s move against people from several Muslim countries. A leaked plan proposing to give regressive social beliefs legal priority has caused fresh concern.

A draft version of an order from the President entitled “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom” has been widely reported. This suggests a planned move from the White House giving government backing to notions like sex only being acceptable within marriage, marriage being between one woman and one man, and birth certificates being an immutable statement of gender. It is also reported as threatening access to abortion and contraception.

In short, a plan for a return to the social legislation of the 1950s, under the pretence of promoting religious freedom – but curtailing the religious freedoms of many.

As the USA looks increasingly divided in the wake of President Trump’s inauguration, Oregon Governor Kate Brown – the first openly bisexual state governor – yesterday acted to strengthen state law to better protect Oregonians and called on Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to bring legal action to oppose the federal government’s recently announced immigration policies.

“I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home,” Governor Brown said. “It is also my duty to prevent any undue harm to our economy and ensure the ability of Oregonians to support their families. These new policies from the White House show no regard for the values Oregonians believe in or the economic realities Oregon faces.”

In an Executive Order, Governor Brown requires state agencies to not discriminate on the basis of immigration status. She also broadened Oregon’s 30-year-old law that prohibits law-enforcement agencies from treating undocumented Oregonians as criminals. Now, all state agencies, not just law enforcement, must follow this rule.

Governor Brown has also forbidden state agencies from participating in the creation of a “registry” to identify people based on religion.

This suggests that – if the leaked draft order is implemented – we may see more states breaking ranks and seeking to legislate or operate against the spirit of the national government.

President Trump is expected to begin appointing new judges to the US Supreme Court shortly, after his fellow Republicans blocked any appointments during the final months of Barack Obama’s presidency.