The bi week ahead, 13-19 February 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and it’s another busy week, in part thanks to LGBT History Month!

Our events listings begin on Monday with the welcome return of Sheffield BiSocial, who have been on hiatus for a couple of months. They meet at CafeLatte on London Road from 7pm. Details here.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. Happy valentines to BCN readers whether single, attached or somewhere in between. May your letterboxes rattle to the sound of just the right number of cards to make you happy, be that nought or a dozen.

That night in London Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Then Wednesday in Swansea there’s a day-long series of academic presentations for LGBT History Month at the University. Tickets are here and we’ve seen a lot of positive bi engagement from the team there so anticipate a good bi representation, though the list of speakers / papers is not yet out.

That evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

On Friday Leicester has an LGBT History Month event with Glad To Be Gay singer and bisexual Radio 6 DJ Tom Robinson reflecting on his life and times, from 5.30pm at the University. Tickets here.

And in this week’s dash of B for LGBT History Month, Leeds has a bi stall on Saturday at the Queer Film Festival, 11am-3pm, Leeds City Museum. Tickets for the film festival are available online here.

Elsewhere on Saturday, in Reading the local bi group meet at the Support-U centre, 15 Castle Street, from 3pm.

And in Winchester on Saturday BiWessex get together from 7pm at Greens, 4 Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8RZ.

Sunday in Manchester it’s Bi Coffee at the Vienna Coffee House from 1pm. Look for the cuddly lion on the table. More about it here.