Old offences: Ireland to follow?

As we recently reported, the law has at last passed in the UK to wipe historic offences from criminal records where the law was discriminatory against bi and gay men.

We are pleased that today the Irish Legal News reports that a similar measure is making solid progress through the Seanad there, with the principal challenges being the question of whether such a law can overturn convictions which date back to before the Republic became an independent country, and how to prevent such clearing of convictions from inadvertently absolving people of convictions where the original act was not consensual.

However it is likely that old discriminatory offences will be wiped in the Republic of Ireland soon after the UK.