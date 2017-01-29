The Bi Week Ahead: Into February

It’s a new month – well, nearly – and that always brings a fresh batch of bi meets. There are dates in the diary for bis in and around Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester – and a mix of socialising, talky spaces and quiz fun.

On Tuesday 31st Manchester BiPhoria have an LGBT History Month Quiz Night at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. More here.

A day later it’s February and that sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Thursday is the turn of Bi Cymru’s regular bi meet in Cardiff. Cardiff group’s meeting starts at 6.30pm – at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street.

Friday, Dublin has a bi meet at Oly’s Bar from 7pm. More here.

Finally on Saturday it’s the regular London bi coffee meet from 3pm at Spitalfields Market. More details on their web page, here.

Never been to a bi group before? For the coffee / pub type meetups – like in Dublin and London – try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!