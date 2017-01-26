Manchester wants a flag

Live in Manchester? The local bi group are petitioning the city council to get them to follow the leads of Brighton, Leeds and more by flying the pink, purple and blue bi flag.

The proposal is to fly the flag on Bi Visibility Day, September 23rd.

Last year – the 18th annual Bi Visibility Day – one town hall even went the extra mile and lit the whole building up purple on the evening of Bi Vis Day.

BiPhoria say that despite its good reputation on lesbian and gay issues, Manchester’s council is yet again lagging behind on the rest of the LGBT umbrella.

Help change the council’s habits and drag them into the present… or at least into 1999. Add your name to the petition here.