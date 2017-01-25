Sticking David Bowie on a letter

A little over a year after his death, David Bowie’s life is to be commemorated by the Royal Mail in a set of stamps. The Royal Mail announced that it will issue a set of 10 stamps to honour one of the most influential music and cultural figures of all time, who – bi or not – acheived a key role as a bi icon.

This is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.

The stamps are issued in the year of what would have been his 70th birthday, and 50 years since his first album release.

Six of the stamps highlight Bowie’s changing musical styles and personas across the decades and feature images of some of his most admired and defining album covers: Hunky Dory; Aladdin Sane; “Heroes”; Let’s Dance; Earthling and ★. The arc of the once all-powerful LP vinyl album format protrudes from the right hand side of each album stamp.

The other four stamps show Bowie in action performing live on tours across four decades; The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1972; The Stage Tour, 1978; The Serious Moonlight Tour, 1983; and A Reality Tour, 2004.

The stamps and a range of limited edition souvenirs will be on sale from 14 March 2017.

It’s not the first time the mail have noted his work – the album cover for 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars was part of the Classic Album Covers stamp set issued in January 2010.

Philip Parker, Royal Mail stamp Strategy manager, commented on the upcoming release: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

Pictured: Ziggy Stardust and the First Class Spiders From Mars. (c) Royal Mail

