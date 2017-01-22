Your Bi Diary: 23 – 29 January 2017

Get out of the house, go to a bi group and make new bi-mates this week at bi meetups across the country! This week there’s a bit of a London skew to what’s going in our weekly diary…

Monday in London it’s the Over 50s Bi Group at 6pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square.

Then on Thursday in London it’s the monthly meeting of the BiMeetup Group at O Bar, Soho from 7pm.

On Friday Bi+Ireland meet at 8pm at at the House Hotel in Galway. Facebook event for that here.

And on Saturday morning Leeds Bi Group are getting together with Trans Leeds to join Leeds Frontrunners for a morning run (or walk or cycle), meeting at the Lakeside Cafe in Roundhay Park at 9am on Saturday 28 January.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee / pub type meetups (Brighton, London, Bristol, Nottingham) try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups (Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham), there’s Jen’s guide here.

Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!