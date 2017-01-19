Stonewall Index highlights challenges for bis at work

This year’s Stonewall Workplace Equality Index makes for interesting reading. The report is based on monitoring of employers’ work on LGBT inclusion and representation, and a parallel survey completed by some 91,000 employees at companies and organisations.

It’s important when reading the results to remember that it reflects around 400 workplaces which are actively working to be more inclusive and accepting of bi, gay and trans staff. This is, largely, as good as it gets, rather than a representation of the working environment as a whole across the UK.

The staff survey asks 11 short questions covering key indicators of workplace culture, including:

• Are lesbian, gay and bi people comfortable disclosing their sexual orientation at work?

• Are there visible lesbian, gay, bi and trans role models in the organisation?

• Are lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees supported by managers and senior managers?

• Are staff confident reporting homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying in the workplace?

Of the respondents, 16,039 identified as lesbian, gay or bi. Half of these identified as gay men (51 per cent), a quarter identified as bi (25 per cent – 16% women and 9% men) and a quarter identified as lesbians (24 per cent). Given that adds up to 100% we assume there is only trace representation of nonbinary genders.

Gay male employees were the most likely to be out to all colleagues, managers and customers or service users (34 per cent) when compared with lesbians (24 per cent) and bi people (15 per cent). Bi men were also slightly more likely to be out (18 per cent) than bi women (14 per cent) – a notable reversal of some other findings about relative outness in the workplace for bi men and women.

There are still fewer role models at work for bi people. 63% of gay men and 53% of lesbians see high-profile gay men and lesbians in their workplace respectively; for bis that sense of out bi role models drops to 23%. 86% of gay men and 82% of lesbians see their workplace as inclusive of gay men and women respectively; for bis that drops again, to 66%.

In recent years research has highlighted how bi experience is different from that of lesbians and gay men. During the 00s the Home Office commissioned research to explore why LGBT staff networks were improving the confidence of gay and lesbian staff but not impacting bi workers’ sense that it was OK to be out at work.

Other research has suggested that bis earn less than gay or straight people, and that we are significantly less likely to feel it is safe to be out at work.

Stonewall’s own Bi Role Models programme, launched in 2016 (and pictured above) has been an initiative to try and change the sense that there are prominent out gay, lesbian and trans people in business but a relative lack of out bi people in key positions in most big employers.