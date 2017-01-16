Northern Ireland goes to the Polls

A snap election has been called for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Stormont election will be held on March 2nd and the new government that is formed afterwards will no doubt again look at the question of same-sex marriage. In recent years the Assembly has voted to allow same-sex marriage by a narrow margin, but the motion has been blocked by the DUP.

Given the scandal that has brought down the 2016 coalition, will there be enough political change at Stormont to allow same-sex marriage to pass at last after the votes are counted in March?