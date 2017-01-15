Your Bi Week: 16-22 January 2017

Each week we give you a roundup of all that’s happening in Bi Britain here on the BCN website. Here’s our look at the week ahead:

Tuesday at 6pm in Derby it’s BiDentity at the LGBT centre. It’s a talky space kind of meeting – a community centre meeting where you can share whatever you want to chat to other bi people about.

Also on Tuesday from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road.

And that night is the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse on Princess Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn.

Then Wednesday it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

Thursday is the first Soho social of the year for London‘s Bi Meetup group. Chatter over the music in a bar: the O Bar from 730pm.

Friday in Cork Bi+Ireland have a meetup from 7pm at Fionnbarra. More info here.

Saturday it’s Newcastle‘s bi meet at Cloud9wellbeing, 3 Farringdon Road, Cullercoats. Starts at 12 noon and runs til 2pm.

And finally there’s a bi coffee meet in Birmingham on Sunday from 1.30pm at Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson St.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee / pub type meetups – eg Tuesday’s in Manchester – try Hannah’s guide here. For the talky space meetups – e.g. Edinburgh – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!