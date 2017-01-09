Your Bi Week: 9-15 January

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and it’s the busiest week of the month!

Our “real-world” events listings begin on Tuesday when in London Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and wherre it meets here.

Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

On Wednesday evening in Sheffield it’s BiSocial at their new meeting place, Moor Theatre Delicatessen, The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF, from 5.30pm.

That evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0E. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop.

Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Friday evening is Manchester‘s bi gaming night, at LGBT Foundation from 7.30pm. It’s a modern kind of gaming evening – think more Fluxx and Pandemic than Monopoly and Cluedo.

On Saturday, Reading bis get together from 3pm at the Support-U centre, 15 Castle Street, RG1 7SB.

And the week rounds off on Sunday with the Manchester Bi Coffee meet at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street from 1pm. Look for the cuddly lion or unicorn.