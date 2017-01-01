New Year’s Resolution to meet other bis?

Lacked inspiration when Big Ben chimed and looking for a late new year’s resolution?

Local bi group in Manchester, BiPhoria, have sent out their New Year circular to people they’ve met at their outreach stalls at Prides and other community events – with three suggestions. Maybe you’ll want to take one of them up!

* going along to a bi group – there are groups in Manchester, Bristol, Swansea, Sheffield, London, Edinburgh, Birmingham and so forth; see the calendar on the right of this page or our weekly bi diary stories for the latest details. Chances are there’s something near you.

* booking for BiCon, the year’s biggest bi event – this summer it’s in Leeds and bookings are now open.

* subscribing to bi magazine BCN. We definitely endorse that one!

Whether you take up one, all or none of them – a happy new year to you.