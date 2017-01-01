Meet bis in 2017…this week!

The run up to new year has been quiet on the bi calendar but things kick back off again the day after tomorrow, January 3rd. There are dates in the diary for bis in and around Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

On Tuesday 3rd there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here. Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm.

A day later it’s the first Edinburgh Bi & Beyond of the year at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm.

Thursday is the turn of Bi Cymru’s regular bi meet in Cardiff. Cardiff group’s meeting starts at 6.30pm – at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street.

Friday, London has a bi dance party at the Cavendish Arms, SW8 from 6pm til late. More here.

Finally on Saturday (7th) it’s the London bi coffee meet from 3pm at Spitalfields Market. More details on their web page, here.

Never been to a bi group before? For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!