Nicola Takes Another Gong

Double Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams is the most high-profile bisexual person in today’s New Year’s Honours List, adding the OBE to her Olympic medals and the MBE she received in 2013. These on top of a host of other titles picked up in her boxing career.

As the news went public at 11pm Friday night she tweeted:

To win gold in Rio to become a double-Olympic champion and now receive an OBE makes this the most incredible year. #NewYearsHonours pic.twitter.com/dJa3CNB56Z — Nicola Adams MBE (@NicolaAdamsMBE) December 30, 2016

Following the Olympics last summer a significant proportion of the honours this time go to athletes, though there are LGBT-work related gongs for Robert Green, the head of Stonewall Housing, Janet Jeffries of Support for Parents of Lesbians And Gay Men Wales, and Neil McDonald at the Home Office “for services to LGBT staff”.

Tony Fenwick of LGBT History Month organising group Schools Out also received the MBE.