LGBT Asylum Support: new website

The Epsilon Project today launched a website offering a pan-European and LGBT-led source of information on immigration and asylum seeking.

There have been an estimated 55,000 people arriving in Europe per month in 2016 – so far around a million people across the EU – whether here as migrants or refugees. Despite court rulings there is variation in both policy and practice for dealing with LGBT refugees and asylum seekers between European countries.

As we reported last week the Home Office say that the UK does not record LGBT asylum seeker numbers. Belgium is the only EU country that both collects and publishes the number of LGBT asylum applications. There the overall number of asylum decisions between 2008 and 2012 totaled 67,576, of which 2,992 or 4.4% of applications were based on sexual orientation or gender identity. If this were to be extrapolated to the total number of asylum applicants in the EU at the end of 2015 the number of LGBT refugees would be around 44,000.

They note:

The conflict in Syria continues to be by far the biggest driver of migration, but the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and Iraq, abuses in Eritrea are also leading people to look for new lives elsewhere. Just 3% (34,215) came by land to Bulgaria and Greece; the rest came by sea to Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Malta. The vast majority arrived by sea in Greece (over 1.000.000); over 163.000 arrived by sea in Italy (Source: UNHCR). Compared with the previous quarter, the number of first time asylum applicants in the second quarter 2015 notably jumped in the Netherlands (+159%) (Eurostat). Violence at the collective and personal level is the key driver that forces these individuals to abandon their homes. While doing so, their basic needs and human rights are compromised. This also includes their free choice of identity, dignity and respect. It also includes being free to exercise their sexual orientation […]

As well as basic information, the website will host an evidence based, accredited online training course for professionals addressing issues of dignity, respect and inclusion which will be co-designed with LGBT refugees and asylum seekers. Professionals and target groups will be encouraged to exchange knowledge and best practice, to broaden dialogue in the field of protection and human rights.

The project is being supported by Erasmus – the EU-wide funding scheme – with a programme of work across the EU. .