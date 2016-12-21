Birmingham opens its doors for Christmas – again

Birmingham LGBT Centre have announced, following on from last year’s successful event, they will be holding their fourth annual Christmas Day party for the LGBT community.

Steph Keeble, Director at Birmingham LGBT states “Christmas can be a difficult time for many LGBT people who may be estranged from their birth families. It is traditionally a very heteronormative festival with a big focus on family. For many LGBT the concept of family is different and may be their family of choice is their community. With this in mind Birmingham LGBT (centre) will open for a community Christmas celebration on Christmas day – everyone is welcome.”

Held at the LGBT Centre, between 2- 7pm on 25th December, the event will include food, drink and presents. The event is provided free thanks to generous donations from community members.

If you plan on attending please get in touch with [email protected] or call 0121 643 0821 so the organisers have an indication of numbers.

The LGBT Centre is at 38-40 Holloway Circus, Birmingham B1 1EQ.