Bi Diary… for Christmas Week!

Each week we give you a roundup of all that’s happening in Bi Britain here on the BCN website, and while you might be distracted by last-minute Christmas shopping the weekly roundup is still here!

All this week’s meetings are “we think…” – we’ve dropped the one for a coffee meet in Birmingham as the regular date for that would fall on Christmas Day, and we suspect that the coffee shop won’t be open.

Tuesday at 6pm in Derby it’s BiDentity at the LGBT centre. It’s a talky space kind of meeting – a community centre meeting where you can share whatever you want to chat to other bi people about.

Also on Tuesday from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road.

And that night is the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse on Princess Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but this close to Christmas you take whatever you can get! The Christmas Markets are just outside so there will probably be a detour to eat chocolate strawberries and the like.

Finally on Tuesday in Southampton it’s the Bi Wessex meet at the Art House cafe, 178 Above Bar Street, Southampton, SO14 7DW. Starts 6pm and runs on til late evening so turn up whenever you can. Look for the table upstairs with the purple unicorn mascot and flag.

Then Wednesday it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

Thursday is the last Soho social of the year for London‘s Bi Meetup group. Chatter over the music in a bar: the O Bar from 730pm.

As we say, there would normally be a coffee meet in Birmingham on Sunday, and the Over 50s group in London next Monday, but we’re figuring Christmas Day and Boxing Day mean those are cancelled this time around. They’ll be back in the New Year!

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee / pub type meetups – eg Tuesday’s in Manchester – try Hannah’s guide here. For the talky space meetups – eg Edinburgh – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!